Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 6,420 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,420 ($80.59).

CRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($85.36) to GBX 5,000 ($62.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($70.30) to GBX 5,200 ($65.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRDA

Croda International Trading Down 1.4 %

About Croda International

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 5,060 ($63.52) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,492.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,107.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,640.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.46. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 4,018 ($50.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,270 ($91.26).

(Get Free Report

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.