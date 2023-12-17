Critical Review: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) vs. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. South Plains Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and Southside Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $237.31 million 2.01 $58.24 million $3.73 7.77 Southside Bancshares $260.09 million 3.69 $105.02 million $3.11 10.22

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.1% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 22.92% 12.05% 1.10% Southside Bancshares 25.54% 13.13% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for South Plains Financial and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

South Plains Financial presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Risk & Volatility

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats South Plains Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.