Critical Contrast: Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) vs. Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Ascential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -0.39% 20.27% 4.39% Ascential N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ascential 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stagwell and Ascential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stagwell currently has a consensus target price of $8.11, indicating a potential upside of 33.41%. Given Stagwell’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Ascential.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and Ascential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.58 billion 0.64 $27.27 million ($0.09) -67.56 Ascential N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Ascential.

Summary

Stagwell beats Ascential on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, specialty media, and media studios; and tech-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools and events. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016. Ascential plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

