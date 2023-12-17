Critical Analysis: Hesai Group (HSAI) & Its Peers

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hesai Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hesai Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hesai Group Competitors 91 214 312 7 2.38

Hesai Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 224.18%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hesai Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million -$43.61 million -16.85 Hesai Group Competitors $686.77 million $11.42 million -8.19

Hesai Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% Hesai Group Competitors -235.88% -276.31% -29.15%

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

