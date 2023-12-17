Craig Hallum Lowers Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Cepton Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPTN opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.02. Cepton has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.12. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 573.05%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cepton will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

Cepton Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

