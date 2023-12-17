Craig Hallum Lowers Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Cepton Stock Performance
NASDAQ CPTN opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.02. Cepton has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.12. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 573.05%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cepton will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton
Cepton Company Profile
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
Featured Articles
