Country Trust Bank Sells 7,962 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.