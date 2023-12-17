Country Trust Bank Has $64.87 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

V stock opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

