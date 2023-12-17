Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $11,252,934.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,370,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,978,969.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $90,303.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $11,252,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,370,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,978,969.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,434,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,567 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Couchbase by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Couchbase by 698.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Couchbase by 130.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

