Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after buying an additional 544,768 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

