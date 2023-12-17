CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.57 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

