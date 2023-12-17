Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) & Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Financial Contrast

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74% Getty Realty 39.13% 8.39% 4.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 180.70 $243.63 million $4.37 9.00 Getty Realty $165.59 million 9.18 $90.04 million $1.42 20.31

Analyst Recommendations

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Getty Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.89%. Getty Realty has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Getty Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Getty Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Getty Realty pays out 121.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Getty Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Getty Realty on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta



Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Getty Realty



Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,080 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

