Cora Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 12,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 40.0% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 22.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $263.25.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

