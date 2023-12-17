Contrasting Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) and Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allbirds and Global Fashion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 8 0 0 2.00 Global Fashion Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allbirds presently has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Allbirds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Global Fashion Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -45.27% -41.47% -27.31% Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allbirds and Global Fashion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Allbirds and Global Fashion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $266.25 million 0.64 -$101.35 million ($0.80) -1.39 Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Fashion Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allbirds.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Allbirds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Fashion Group beats Allbirds on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. and changed its name to Allbirds, Inc. in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. It also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. The company operates through four e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

