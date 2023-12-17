ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $138.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

