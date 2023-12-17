Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

CRK opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

