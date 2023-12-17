Comparing Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Free Report) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Exlites Holdings International has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pineapple Energy $77.37 million 0.08 -$10.35 million ($1.50) -0.41

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Exlites Holdings International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pineapple Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A Pineapple Energy -17.91% -17.39% -6.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Exlites Holdings International and Pineapple Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pineapple Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 550.41%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Exlites Holdings International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products. The company also focuses on electric vehicle range extenders. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. It primarily serves residential homeowners, as well as commercial owners, other municipal customers, energy services companies, and other utilities. Pineapple Energy Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

