Comparing Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -146.80% -74.78% -19.39% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -137.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alector and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 1 2 7 0 2.60 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Alector presently has a consensus target price of $14.18, indicating a potential upside of 71.28%. Given Alector’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

This table compares Alector and Kiromic BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $133.62 million 5.21 -$133.31 million ($1.69) -4.90 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$34.73 million N/A N/A

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Alector has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alector beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its pipeline products include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001, AL002, and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Alector, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

