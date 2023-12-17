Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Head to Head Survey

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 7.02 $112.06 million ($0.39) -37.28 AGNC Investment $386.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust -16.13% 2.37% 0.68% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out -256.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Claros Mortgage Trust and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.15%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats AGNC Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

