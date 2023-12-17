Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CINF. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.57.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.48 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after acquiring an additional 939,861 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after acquiring an additional 440,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.