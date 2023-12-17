China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

