Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.61. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

