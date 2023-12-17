Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.61.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

