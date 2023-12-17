Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 5.5% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.61. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

