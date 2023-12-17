Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

