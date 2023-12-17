Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
Shares of CENX opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
