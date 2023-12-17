Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CENX opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

About Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.