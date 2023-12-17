Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 6,146 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.95 and a 200-day moving average of $304.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

