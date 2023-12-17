Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

