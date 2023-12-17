Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $169.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $144.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.94.

Celanese stock opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $152.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

