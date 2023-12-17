CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CBFV

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.66 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.53.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 56,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.