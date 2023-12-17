Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading 11.9% Higher

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 8,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.