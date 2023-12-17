Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading 11.9% Higher

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 8,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Carbon Streaming Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.
Carbon Streaming Company Profile
Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carbon Streaming
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.