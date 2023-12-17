CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Further Reading

