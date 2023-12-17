Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.69.

ACAD opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,019.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,821,267. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

