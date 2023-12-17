Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.85.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $185.24 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

