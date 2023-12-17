Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 181 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $491.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

