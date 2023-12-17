Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Campbell Soup

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.