Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $158,275.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

