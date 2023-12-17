California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of CRC opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. California Resources has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

