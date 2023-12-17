Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,989.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,989.17 ($37.52).

BNZL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.64) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goodbody raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.17) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($37.16), for a total value of £145,128.80 ($182,185.29). Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,113 ($39.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,680 ($33.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,226.48 ($40.50). The company has a market capitalization of £10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,146.90, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,964.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,916.98.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

