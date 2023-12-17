Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 956.33

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 956.33 ($12.01).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.30) to GBX 990 ($12.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 879 ($11.03) to GBX 868 ($10.90) in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 642.60 ($8.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 666.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 694.61. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 578.80 ($7.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($10.04).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

