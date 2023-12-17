Brokerages Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target at $74.50

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after buying an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after buying an additional 838,355 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,801,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,355,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,947,000 after buying an additional 514,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $80,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

