Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) PT at $166.50

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FERG shares. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,283,000 after acquiring an additional 122,778 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5,880.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $188.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.28. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $190.57.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

