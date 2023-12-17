Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target at $16.00

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

EVER has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 571.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EVER opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $403.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

