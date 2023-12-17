Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,214.17

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,220.83 ($15.33).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.82) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.12) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.94) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dunelm Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dunelm Group Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.23), for a total value of £41,093.06 ($51,585.56). In related news, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.23), for a total transaction of £41,093.06 ($51,585.56). Also, insider Karen Witts bought 8,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.14) per share, for a total transaction of £89,319.57 ($112,126.00). 43.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,133 ($14.22) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,044.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,087.12. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 930 ($11.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,510.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.