Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,214.17

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,220.83 ($15.33).
DNLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.82) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.12) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.94) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday.
DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,133 ($14.22) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,044.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,087.12. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 930 ($11.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,510.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
