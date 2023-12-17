Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price at $49.60

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

CMPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.45. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,617,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72,448 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

