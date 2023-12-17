Boltwood Capital Management Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.