Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.22.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

BX stock opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

