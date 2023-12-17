Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

BITF has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

BITF opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.18.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bitfarms by 18.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 561,342 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,970,215 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at about $2,307,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

