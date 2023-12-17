Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 574,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,267 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

