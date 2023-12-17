Base Resources’ (BSE) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 29 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSE

Base Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

About Base Resources

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 6.85 ($0.09) on Thursday. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.67. The company has a market cap of £80.83 million, a PE ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Free Report)

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.