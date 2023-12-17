Base Resources’ (BSE) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 29 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BSE
Base Resources Trading Down 5.5 %
About Base Resources
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.