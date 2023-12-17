Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 890 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.9 %

UL opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

